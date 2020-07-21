Ghaziabad district bar association lawyers protest against attack on advocate

A group of enraged lawyers at Ghaziabad district bar association on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest against the attack on a former district government counsel allegedly by a sub inspector of the Delhi Police. According to the protesters, former district government counsel (criminal) Jai Veer Singh was attacked by the Delhi Police officer a month ago. They also alleged that the office-bearers of the district bar association have failed to act against the culprit. Ex-president of the district bar association Nahar Singh Yadav said protesters would gherao the police outpost located inside court premises if immediate action was not taken in the matter

He also alleged that the tenure of the present executive committee of the district bar association has ended and elections should be held at the earliest. Sunit Dutt Tyagi, president of the district bar association, however, stated that an FIR was registered in the case at the Sihani Gate Police Station. He said the case was later transferred to the Kavi Nagar Police Station after objections were raised. On demands of election of the district bar association, Tyagi said, “The courts are closed following government's orders. The election of the district bar association would be conducted as per guidelines

“I have written to the bar council of Uttar Pradesh regarding the matter,” he said. PTI CORR SRY