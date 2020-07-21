Left Menu
Routing system in South West Indian waters separated for Merchant, Fishing Vessels

Meeting a long-pending demand, the Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday announced separate operation routes for merchant and fishing vessels in South West Indian waters to minimise accidents and enhance the marine environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:35 IST
Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Meeting a long-pending demand, the Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday announced separate operation routes for merchant and fishing vessels in South West Indian waters to minimise accidents and enhance the marine environment. The Arabian Sea around the south-west coast of India is a busy sea route, with a substantial number of merchant ships passing through the area, along with a large number of fishing vessels operating in the area. It sometimes causes accidents between them, resulting in damage of property and environmental pollution, and in several instances has resulted in the loss of lives also.

Union Minister for State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the decision reflects the government's commitment for ensuring ease of navigation in Indian waters. "It will also ensure improvement in avoidance of collision, ease in thflow of traffic along with the safety of life at sea and enhance protection of the marine environment. It is a very proactive and positive step of Directorate General of shipping which will efficiently regulate shipping traffic in this region," Mandaviya said.

The coordinates of the routeing system in the south-west of Indian waters is notified by DG Shipping through M.S. Notice-11 of 2020. The new routes come into force with effect from August 1. (ANI)

