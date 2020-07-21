Left Menu
Amravati division records 206 farmer suicides in March-May

At least 206 farmers committed suicide between March and May 2020 in Maharashtra's Amravati division, a period mostly covered by strict coronavirus- induced lockdown, a response to an RTI query has revealed. Half of these suicides took place in May alone. In its reply to an RTI query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar, the Amravati divisional commissionerate also stated that 3,171 farmers had committed suicide from 2017 to 2019.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In its reply to an RTI query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar, the Amravati divisional commissionerate also stated that 3,171 farmers had committed suicide from 2017 to 2019.

In its reply to an RTI query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar, the Amravati divisional commissionerate also stated that 3,171 farmers had committed suicide from 2017 to 2019. The activist had sought information about farmer suicides in the division and financial assistance applications received from the kin of deceased farmers from January 2017 to May 2020.

As per the reply, 1,066 suicides were reported in 2017, 1,049 in 2018 and 1056 in 2019 in the Amravati division. Similarly, 206 farmers ended their lives in the division during the nearly two-and-a-half months of coronavirus-induced lockdown which came into force in end- March, it said.

Of these, 55 farmers had committed suicide in the Amravati division in March, 48 in April and 103 in May, the RTI response stated. The division consists of five districts of the Vidarbha region - Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal and Amravati.

At least 62 farmer suicides were reported from Buldhana district during the March-end to May period, followed by Yavatmal in 57, Amravati in 52, Akola in 19 and 16 in Washim, the RTI reply stated. According to the data received from the Amravati divisional commissionerate, of the 3,171 farmer suicides reported between 2017 and 2019, only 1,652 families were eligible for financial assistance.

