Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varanasi SHG makes rakhis with traditional household items

A self-help group in Varanasi is making rakhis using the traditional items ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:44 IST
Varanasi SHG makes rakhis with traditional household items
Varanasi based Self Help Group makes rakhi out of household items. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A self-help group in Varanasi is making rakhis using the traditional items ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, women living in Meerapur Basahi, Varanasi are ignoring the imported items and are using household items to make rakhis this year.

They are making the rakhis using Rudraksha, earthen beads, rose and raksha sutra. Project Director, Jaya Singh of the District Urban Development Agency told ANI, "This is an effort to support Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission."

"We have already distributed around 5,000 rakhis and we are now aiming to make 50,000 more, Singh said. These women have pledged to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their brothers by tying homemade rakhis on their wrists.

This SHG has also decided to make colours and gulal during Holi, Ganesh idol for Ganesh Chaturthi and even Karva Chauth thalis, she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati division records 206 farmer suicides in March-May

At least 206 farmers committed suicide between March and May 2020 in Maharashtras Amravati division, a period mostly covered by strict coronavirus- induced lockdown, a response to an RTI query has revealed. Half of these suicides took place...

China agrees to "intensive" WTO talks on fisheries - sources

China is ready to fully engage in intensive negotiations agreed on Tuesday by the World Trade Organization to cut subsidies on fishing by year-end, sources following the talks said.The body has been trying to reach a deal for the past 20 ye...

Delhi's sero-prevalence study finds around 23 per cent people affected by COVID-19

Delhis sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Director of ...

Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over horse-trading charge: Sources.

Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over horse-trading charge Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020