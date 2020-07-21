Three cops suspended in UP's Bulandshahr for taking bribe

A police sub-inspector, head constable and one constable were suspended here on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from a person after threatening to implicate him in a murder case, officials said. Rafeeq (40), resident of Bugrasi town, was allegedly killed by Raees Azam on July 14. Azam had an affair with Rafeeq's niece which he was opposed to.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Rafeeq’s body was found from near the Nagar Panchayat office. Azam was arrested a day after and based on his inputs, the blood-soaked trousers of the deceased was recovered from the roof of Azam's neighbour Naushad.

SI Rishipal Singh, Head Constable Pradeep Baliyan and Constable Sarsaad Khan all posted at Bugrasi post allegedly took a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Naushad by threatening to implicate him in a fake case. A complaint in this regard was made to the SSP, who ordered immediate suspension of the three policemen based on a preliminary investigation carried out by the Circle Officer of Syana on Tuesday. The probe found that the allegations levelled against the trio were true, the officials said.