BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as containment zone
Updated: 21-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:04 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.
BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' after a security guard on the premises tested positive for COVID-19. BMC had also put a poster board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.
Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M West Ward. (ANI)
