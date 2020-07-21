BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as containment zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.

BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' after a security guard on the premises tested positive for COVID-19. BMC had also put a poster board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M West Ward. (ANI)