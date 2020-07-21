19 teams of NDRF being deployed in Bihar: DG NDRF

A total of 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in Bihar to deal with the floods situation in the state, said Satya Pradhan, the Director-General of NDRF on Tuesday. "In view of the flood situation in Bihar, a total of 19 teams of the NDRF are being deployed which have been allotted in the identified districts as per the map," DG NDRF tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of Bihar for today and Wednesday. The Bihar Disaster Management Department wrote to district magistrates of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Purvi Champaran, Samastipur and Begusarai, asking them to take necessary steps in the wake of IMD's alert for heavy rain between July 18 and July 22 and flood in these areas. (ANI)