Over 300 people fined for flouting COVID curbs in J-K's Udhampur

Over 300 people fined for flouting COVID curbs in J-K's UdhampurPTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-07-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:00 IST
As many as 333 people were fined for violating curbs imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said
They were fined for flouting SOPs for containment of COVID-19, District Magistrate Udhampur Piyush Singla said
He appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 management guidelines to slow the spread of the disease.