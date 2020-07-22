Rajasthan sees highest single-day spike of 983 COVID-19 cases; infection tally at 31,373

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 983 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 31,373. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 577 after the state saw nine more deaths due to the disease, an official said. He said the total number of infected people in the state stands at 31,373, out of which, 8,052 patients are under treatment. A total of 21,928 people were discharged after treatment. Out of the recent fatalities, five deaths were recorded in Pali, two in Udaipur, one each in Kota and Dholpur, official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection so far is 179 followed by 73 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 30 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 24 in Bikaner, 22 in Pali, 20 in Nagaur and 15 in Dholpur. Out of the fresh cases, 111 were reported in Jodhpur, 106 in Alwar, 74 in Bikaner, 69 in Jalore, 67 in Ajmer, 56 in Nagaur, 54 in Pali, 53 in Kota, 51 in Bhilwara, 46 in Barmer, 44 in Sikar, 41 in Jaipur, 32 in Sirohi, 26 in Bharatpur, 23 in Dholpur, 22 in Dausa, 19 in Tonk, 14 in Rajsamand, 11 in Karauli, 10 each in Dungarpur and Hanumangarh, seven each in Ganganagar and Udaipur, six in Jhalawar, five in Churu, four each in Chittorgarh and Sawai Madhopur, three each in Jhunjhunu and Pratapgarh besides cases reported in other districts of the state, the official added.