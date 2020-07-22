Left Menu
Voices being muzzled, even media not spared: Mamata on journalist Vikram Joshi's murder

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family of journalist Vikram Joshi who passed away today and said that voices are being muzzled and even media is not being spared.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. [File Photo] . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family of journalist Vikram Joshi who passed away today and said that voices are being muzzled and even media is not being spared. "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking," the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, breathed his last at a hospital on Wednesday. Doctors monitoring Joshi had said that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police. The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.

Hours after the death of journalist Vikram Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday stated that it has arrested three accused in the case along with six others, while one is accused is absconding. (ANI)

