Kakrapar atomic plant achieves criticality, PM says it is trailblazer for many future achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:20 IST
Kakrapar atomic plant achieves criticality, PM says it is trailblazer for many future achievements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the prime minister tweeted. He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

