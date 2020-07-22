UP journalist killing: Rahul says people were promised 'Ram Raj', got 'Gundaraj'
Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a journalist and said people were promised 'Ram Raj' but got 'Gundaraj' instead
He also condoled the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by miscreants on Monday night and succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday. Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16
"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
