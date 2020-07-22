Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies; Yogi extends financial aid

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants two days ago, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, his family said. Joshi, who had made a complaint with police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on a two wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials.

The scribe aged around 35 years worked with a local Hindi daily. Joshi was admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and mother.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for Joshi's family, a job for his wife and free education for his children, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow. "Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away around 4 am," a family member told PTI. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said nine assailants were nabbed on Tuesday and Pratap Vihar police post incharge Raghvendra Singh was suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty as he did not pay heed to the harassment complaint lodged by Joshi on July 16. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by Joshi's brother Aniket Joshi, who also alleged that his journalist brother was given a life threat by the accused men. Three suspects – Ravi, Shahnoor alias Chhotu and Akash – were named in the FIR, while some other unnamed people were also accused in the case. The district police have identified Shahnoor alias Chhotu as the man who had shot Joshi after the group waylaid him while he was returning home on Monday night.

The senior superintendent of police said Ravi, Akash and Shahnoor are bookies and were operating in Mata colony area due to which stakeholders used to come there. Joshi had raised objections to the illegal betting on July 16, following which he had heated arguments with the accused that ended up in a scuffle. "Ravi had received injuries in the incident and from that day he was planning to take a revenge from Joshi," he said.

A CCTV footage of the incident that has surfaced on social media purportedly shows Joshi's two-wheeler swerving before falling down and him getting attacked by the armed group of men. His daughters ran away to some distance, while the men caught hold of Joshi and started thrashing him. Suddenly, one of them opened fire and Joshi fell on the ground. The accused fled the spot, while his elder daughter rushed back to him and sat next to him on the road looking for help, the purported footage showed.

Shahnoon and Akash have been arrested while Ravi is still absconding, the police said. Besides them, the police have also arrested seven men identified as Mohit, Dalbir, Yogendra, Shaqir, two men who go by the same name of Abhishek, and another accused Akash (besides the one who was named in the FIR), the officials said..