Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies; Yogi extends financial aid

Joshi, who had made a complaint with police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on a two wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials. The scribe aged around 35 years worked with a local Hindi daily.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST
Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies; Yogi extends financial aid

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants two days ago, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, his family said. Joshi, who had made a complaint with police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on a two wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials.

The scribe aged around 35 years worked with a local Hindi daily. Joshi was admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and mother.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for Joshi's family, a job for his wife and free education for his children, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow. "Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away around 4 am," a family member told PTI. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said nine assailants were nabbed on Tuesday and Pratap Vihar police post incharge Raghvendra Singh was suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty as he did not pay heed to the harassment complaint lodged by Joshi on July 16. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by Joshi's brother Aniket Joshi, who also alleged that his journalist brother was given a life threat by the accused men. Three suspects – Ravi, Shahnoor alias Chhotu and Akash – were named in the FIR, while some other unnamed people were also accused in the case. The district police have identified Shahnoor alias Chhotu as the man who had shot Joshi after the group waylaid him while he was returning home on Monday night.

The senior superintendent of police said Ravi, Akash and Shahnoor are bookies and were operating in Mata colony area due to which stakeholders used to come there. Joshi had raised objections to the illegal betting on July 16, following which he had heated arguments with the accused that ended up in a scuffle. "Ravi had received injuries in the incident and from that day he was planning to take a revenge from Joshi," he said.

A CCTV footage of the incident that has surfaced on social media purportedly shows Joshi's two-wheeler swerving before falling down and him getting attacked by the armed group of men. His daughters ran away to some distance, while the men caught hold of Joshi and started thrashing him. Suddenly, one of them opened fire and Joshi fell on the ground. The accused fled the spot, while his elder daughter rushed back to him and sat next to him on the road looking for help, the purported footage showed.

Shahnoon and Akash have been arrested while Ravi is still absconding, the police said. Besides them, the police have also arrested seven men identified as Mohit, Dalbir, Yogendra, Shaqir, two men who go by the same name of Abhishek, and another accused Akash (besides the one who was named in the FIR), the officials said..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin...

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: HC asks CBI to reply to Brajesh Thakur's appeal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the CBI on an appeal filed by Brajesh Thakur challenging his conviction and jail term in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued n...

Snooker-O'Sullivan says crowds at World Championship an unnecessary risk

Former world number one Ronnie OSullivan said the decision to allow a limited number of spectators during this years snooker World Championship in Britain is an unnecessary risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The July 31 to Aug. 16 event at Sh...

16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Twenty more people, including 16 Assam Rifles personnel and two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the states tally to 317 on Wednesday, a government statement said. Of the 306 samples tested on Tuesday, 18 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020