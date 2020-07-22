Inter-state gang of drug smugglers busted in UP, 6 held

With the arrest of six people, police here have busted an inter-state gang of narcotics smugglers, a senior officer said on Wednesday. On a tip-off, four vehicles were intercepted by a police team in Mahokhar village on Tuesday and during checking, 32.75 kg ganja (cannabis) was recovered from them, Superintendent of Police, City, Alok Mishra said.

He said six people were arrested and the vehicles were seized. During interrogation, the smugglers told police that they used to bring the cannabis from other states and sell it in the district.

"Prima facie it appears that the four-wheelers used by them are stolen as they did not have valid documents. The seized cannabis is worth about Rs 32 lakhs," SHO, City police station, Dinesh Kumar Singh said. All the six have been sent to jail, Singh added.