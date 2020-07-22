PM to lay foundation stone for Manipur water project on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for the Manipur water supply project, an important component of the state government's efforts to provide potable water to all rural households by 2024. An externally funded project, it was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the project through video conferencing.

"The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday. The project outlay is Rs 3054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank, it said.

There are about 19 crore households in India and only 24 per cent of them have FHTCs, according to the statement. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide over 14 crore households with FHTC through partnership of all stakeholders, including state governments, panchayat raj institutions and local communities, it said.