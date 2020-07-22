Left Menu
U'khand cloudburst: 5 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8        

Eleven people had gone missing in Tanga after the cloudburst in the area at around 3.40 am on Monday, it said. Three bodies had been recovered from the adjoining Gaila Pattharkot village on Monday, it said. Gaila Pattharkot, Tanga, Bata and Sirtaul villages in the district were affected by the cloudburst.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:48 IST
The death toll in the cloudburst that wreaked havock in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district two days ago has risen to eight with the recovery of five more bodies at a village, state officials said on Wednesday. The bodies were pulled out of debris in Tanga village of Munsiyari on Tuesday evening, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.        Eleven people had gone missing in Tanga after the cloudburst in the area at around 3.40 am on Monday, it said.  Six people are still missing in the village.   Three bodies had been recovered from the adjoining Gaila Pattharkot village on Monday, it said.        Gaila Pattharkot, Tanga, Bata and Sirtaul villages in the district were affected by the cloudburst. Damage to five houses and livestock casualties were reported from Bata and Sirtaul.

Big day in India's nuclear history, says Amit Shah as Kakrapar atomic power plant achieves criticality

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. He also said that a new India is marching ahead to realise PM Modis vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Taking to Twitter ...

Capital conservation for banks important as moratorium ends on August 31: SBI report

State-owned banks need to be recapitalized or given the alternative of capital conservation as a one-year suspension under insolvency and bankruptcy code IBC provisions will affect the resolution of stressed accounts, says an SBI research r...

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, for years has b...

Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday. The d...
