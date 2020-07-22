HC directs Karnataka govt to file supplementary statements on plea against fund collections for Cauvery Calling

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file proper supplementary statements on the plea seeking directions to Isha Foundation to not collect any funds from the public for the "Cauvery Calling" project. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing a petition alleging that the state government was allowing the Isha Foundation to use government land to plant saplings by collecting over Rs 10,000 crore from the public as donation.

The High Court had earlier pulled up Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev's foundation and asked it to disclose the amounts collected for Cauvery Calling. Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev had launched Cauvery Calling project in a bid to highlight the plight of the Cauvery and conserve the ecosystem and the perennial flow of the river. (ANI)