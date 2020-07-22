DGGI unveils racket of clandestine clearance of cigarettes
Searches were conducted at various places in Kota and Nagaur on 17.07.2020, including the factory, trading firms, godowns, secret offices and residences of beneficiaries.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:19 IST
Acting on specific intelligence the Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence, Headquarters (DGGI, Hqrs) has unveiled a racket of clandestine clearance of cigarettes through a factory run in Kota.
Searches were conducted at various places in Kota and Nagaur on 17.07.2020, including the factory, trading firms, godowns, secret offices and residences of beneficiaries. During the search, incriminating documents and electronic devices pertaining to the supply of cigarettes without payment of taxes and duties were recovered. Preliminary investigation in the case has revealed the evasion of tax of more than Rs. 72 crores till now. The data from the seized documents have revealed that the supply of cigarettes was being carried even during the lockdown period.
One person in this regard has been arrested on 20.07.2020 under the provisions of CGST Act, 2017.
Further investigation, in the case, is still under process.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state considering 4-wk lockdown after COVID-19 surge -The Australian
Australia's second largest city heads back into coronavirus lockdown
Sri Lanka tour was wake-up call, inspired me to lose weight during COVID-19 lockdown: Sibley
FOREX-Dollar regains footing as investors eye lockdown risks
Cycling sales surge 57% at Britain's Halfords in lockdown quarter