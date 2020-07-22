Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies; oppn parties target Yogi over law & order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for Joshi's family, a job for his wife and free education for his children, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow. Condemning the incident, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Adityanath government over the law and order in the state.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:22 IST
Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies; oppn parties target Yogi over law & order

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants two days ago, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, his family said. Joshi, who had made a complaint with police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on a two wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials.

The scribe aged around 35 years worked with a local Hindi daily. Joshi was admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and mother.

"Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away around 4 am," a family member told PTI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among leaders who condemned the attack on the journalist and questioned the law-and-order situation in UP. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by Vikram Joshi's brother Aniket, who alleged that the journalist was given a life threat by the accused men. Three suspects - Ravi, Shahnoor alias Chhotu and Akash - were named in the FIR, while some other unnamed people were also accused in the case. The district police have identified Shahnoor alias Chhotu as the man who had shot Joshi after the group waylaid him while he was returning home on Monday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said nine assailants were nabbed on Tuesday and Pratap Vihar police post incharge Raghvendra Singh was suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty as he did not pay heed to the harassment complaint lodged by Joshi. Joshi had filed a police complaint on July 16 that Ravi and his accomplices were harassing his niece, the SSP said. On the same day, Joshi had engaged in a scuffle with Ravi, Akash and Shahnoor after he raised objections to illegal betting done by them in Mata colony area, Naithani said. The accused are bookies and were operating in the area due to which stakeholders used to come there, the SSP said.

"Ravi had received injuries in the incident and from that day he was planning to take a revenge from Joshi," he said. A CCTV footage of the attack on the journalist that has surfaced on social media purportedly shows Joshi's two-wheeler swerving before falling down and him getting attacked by the armed group of men.

His daughters ran away to some distance, while the men caught hold of Joshi and started thrashing him. Suddenly, one of them opened fire and Joshi fell on the ground. The accused fled the spot, while his elder daughter rushed back to him and sat next to him on the road looking for help, the purported footage showed. Shahnoon and Akash have been arrested while Ravi is still absconding, the police said. Besides them, the police have also arrested seven men identified as Mohit, Dalbir, Yogendra, Shaqir, two men who go by the same name of Abhishek, and another accused Akash (besides the one who was named in the FIR), the officials said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for Joshi's family, a job for his wife and free education for his children, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

Condemning the incident, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Adityanath government over the law and order in the state. "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," he said in a tweet. Congress' chief sopkesperson Randeep Surjewala also reacted to the killing of the journalist and said there was ''gunda raj'' and ''jungle raj'' in the state. "It is clear there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Becoming a journalist in Uttar Pradesh has become a sin," he said. The Samajwadi Party announced a financial help of Rs 2 lakh for Joshi's family and demanded that the state government provide Rs 25 lakh to the next of kin and bear all education expense of his children.

"The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. Crime virus of criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," Mayawati said on Twitter. The Delhi chief minister too demanded "strictest punishment" for the accused. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and SSP Naithani visited Joshi's family in the hospital in the afternoon. They assured the family of full support, according to the officials.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh treats fans with a stunning monochrome picture

Decked in a black coat, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a monochromatic picture of himself on Wednesday. The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen sitting near a window and flaunting his cherubic ...

My dream is to win Ballon d'Or, says Sadio Mane

It was high praise for Sadio Mane when Lionel Messi summed up the Liverpool star wingers fourth-place finish in the 2019 Ballon dOr vote as shameful. Boosted by the Argentine genius admiration for him as well as his own stellar form, Mane c...

Five members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Adagur H Vishwanath and C P Yogeshwar, who played a key role in the BJP coming to power, are among the five, who have been nominated by the Governor to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday. Also Shantharama Budna Siddi, a tribal ...

Trial results show significant faster time to clinical improvement with Favipiravir: Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said Phase 3 clinical trial of antiviral drug Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients demonstrated significantly faster time to clinical improvement. Results from the Phase 3 trial showed nume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020