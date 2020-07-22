Left Menu
6 BSF staffers among 24 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Four BSF staffers, two Air Force personnel and a civilian were also cured of the disease, taking the total number recoveries from the virus to 77, War said. East Khasi Hills district has 366 active coronavirus cases, followed by 42 in Ri Bhoi, 12 in West Garo and five in West Jaintia Hills.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:26 IST
Twenty-four more people, including six BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, while seven patients recovered from the disease, an official said. The number of active cases in the state is 433 now, Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War, said.

Out of the 24 fresh cases, East Khasi Hills district accounted for 18 - six BSF employees, two Air Force employees and 10 others. West and East Jaintia Hills districts recorded four and two new cases respectively. Four BSF staffers, two Air Force personnel and a civilian were also cured of the disease, taking the total number recoveries from the virus to 77, War said.

East Khasi Hills district has 366 active coronavirus cases, followed by 42 in Ri Bhoi, 12 in West Garo and five in West Jaintia Hills. Eight cases were recorded in five other districts..

