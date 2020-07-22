Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains continue to drench Delhi, no relief from waterlogging woes

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy, according to the IMD. The Delhi Traffic Police reported snarls near the World Health Organization building, Minto Bridge and ITO among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:30 IST
Rains continue to drench Delhi, no relief from waterlogging woes

Another spell of heavy rains, the second in four days, submerged many areas in waist-deep water and brought traffic to a standstill in the national capital on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rains covered most parts of Delhi and the adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.  The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 67.6 mm rainfall till 2:30 pm.

It has recorded 157.4 mm rainfall so far in July, 13 per cent more than the normal of 139.1 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations gauged 81.2 mm and 72 mm precipitation respectively.  Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy, according to the IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police reported snarls near the World Health Organization building, Minto Bridge and ITO among others.  Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas on social media platforms. Municipal bodies reported 10 incidents of trees being uprooted due to the rains. A part of Ashoka Road in central Delhi caved in due to the downpour, while the wall of a house collapsed in the Kotla Mubarakpur area.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast widespread rainfall with "isolated heavy to very heavy rain" in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly Thursday onwards, it had said.

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said. The monsoon trough is also running through the region. These two factors led to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, they said.

Delhi had recorded moderate rainfall (24.8 mm) on Tuesday. Four persons lost their lives due to heavy rains on Sunday.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh treats fans with a stunning monochrome picture

Decked in a black coat, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a monochromatic picture of himself on Wednesday. The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen sitting near a window and flaunting his cherubic ...

My dream is to win Ballon d'Or, says Sadio Mane

It was high praise for Sadio Mane when Lionel Messi summed up the Liverpool star wingers fourth-place finish in the 2019 Ballon dOr vote as shameful. Boosted by the Argentine genius admiration for him as well as his own stellar form, Mane c...

Five members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Adagur H Vishwanath and C P Yogeshwar, who played a key role in the BJP coming to power, are among the five, who have been nominated by the Governor to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday. Also Shantharama Budna Siddi, a tribal ...

Trial results show significant faster time to clinical improvement with Favipiravir: Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said Phase 3 clinical trial of antiviral drug Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients demonstrated significantly faster time to clinical improvement. Results from the Phase 3 trial showed nume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020