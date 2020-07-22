MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemns murder of KZN woman

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has condemned the brutal murder of a 19-year-old woman allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

Akhona Mncube from Sweetwaters in Umsunduzi Local Municipality, Pietermaritzburg, was allegedly assaulted.

She died on Monday evening, after sustaining internal injuries following the assault by her partner with whom she shared a child.

Khoza said the circumstances leading to Akhona's death was cruel and maintained that there is no justification for the assault and murder of women and children.

"Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has absolutely no place in our society. We have witnessed a number of cases where women die in the hands of those who are supposed to protect them," said the MEC.

She called on the police too leave no stone unturned in their investigation and ensure that the suspect does not get bail.

"The investigation should lead to the conviction and a lengthy jail sentence. All those who continue to violate the rights of women and children have no place in our society and therefore must be kept in prison for longer periods," Khoza said.

The circumstances around Mncube's death is being investigated by the Plessislaer SAPS.

The MEC has conveyed her condolences to the Mncube family.

"No parent should have to bury their child. We will monitor the case closely. It is more painful than Akhona left her one-year-old child who will now grow without a mother and father," she said.

Khoza has since dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support services to the family.

Meanwhile, the MEC has applauded Umzansi Youth in Business (UYB) for its role which led to the arrest of the suspect before he fled the area.

Khoza recently launched uMzansi Youth Development Centre in Sweetwaters. The centre is the brainchild of UYB, which aims to eradicate poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The area of Sweetwaters is faced by a spike of incidents of crime, substance and drug abuse, which are regarded as contributing factors to all social ills affecting the community.

The launch of the Youth Development Centre coincided with the anti-social ills campaign.

Work is also being done to encourage young men to lead from the front in all campaigns against violence directed at vulnerable groups, especially women, children and old people, during the month of July, which is Men's Month.

The MEC said more young people should take a leaf from UYB in leading campaigns against GBV in their communities.

"We need more young people in our communities to play their part in all programmes to fight GBV. We all have a responsibility and the right to equality and dignity. Equally, it's our duty to stand up to fight GBV," Khoza said.

She said the department is establishing a number of programmes to create awareness and address the prevalence of GBV in communities.

