Himachal CM in self-quarantine after deputy secretary in his office tests positive for virus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Thakur said that samples of officials and mediapersons who came in contact with the deputy secretary will also be collected for testing as per the protocol.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. “As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself," Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence

He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover here. The CM's sample will soon be collected for testing for the virus, a senior health official said. Thakur said that samples of officials and mediapersons who came in contact with the deputy secretary will also be collected for testing as per the protocol. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said samples of the chief minister's family members will also be taken for testing and all the contacts of the officer have been asked to home-quarantine. Meanwhile, all the appointments of the chief minister have been cancelled till further orders, an official said.

