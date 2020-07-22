Left Menu
Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas during a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said at a press conference that the BJP-led government has "shown its true colours" and "did not care for democracy".

"They are using their power and authority against Ashok Gehlot and his acquaintances. We can see how earlier in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan, BJP has used ED, Income Tax (IT) and CBI," he said. He alleged that the government was not concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the poor and unemployed and surging rates of petrol or diesel.

"Their complete focus is on the Rajasthan government and how not to let Ashok Gehlot prove majority in the Assembly. We will not let BJP succeed in its plans," he said. The ED conducted raids at the properties of Agrasen Gehlot, the elder brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a fertilizer scam on Wednesday.

The agency conducted searches at six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in West Bengal, and one in New Delh the scam, sources said. Rajasthan government is facing a political crisis with differences between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot coming out in the open. (ANI)

