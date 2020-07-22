SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society (SEEDS) on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been affected due to floods in India this year and Assam has experienced the worst flooding over the last ten years affecting over 3.6 million people till date as per the recent government report, it said. "This time, affected communities are facing additional threat given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that requires health care services, health and hygiene safeguards and to maintain social distancing in the relief camps," SEEDS said in a statement. To support flood-hit people in Assam, SEEDS is promptly reaching out to 1,00,000 affected people with their immediate needs in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Barpeta and Morigaon districts.

The NGO is supplying safe drinking water, dry food, hygiene and family utility kit. This also includes key items required for COVID safety, emerged as the most urgent need based on the information from SEEDS volunteers on ground. SEEDS will also work towards providing repair and restoration of homes and schools as part of the recovery intervention. “With millions of people displaced by the floods, it has become critical that relief reaches them at the earliest. Our team is working relentlessly to analyse and meet the immediate requirements of the affected people in an effective manner. We are also taking all necessary precautions to mitigate the risk of the Covid pandemic," SEEDS Co-Founder Manu Gupta added.