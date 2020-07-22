Maha: Country-made revolvers seized, four arrested in Jalna

Four persons were arrested and country-made revolvers were seized from them in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday, the police said. Four country-made revolvers and six cartridges were recovered from the possession of arrested men, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Sudhir Khiradkar.

The arrested men were identified as Parmeshwar Ambhore, Dnyneshwar Kakde, Krishna Salampure (all residents of Dhawleshwar area in Jalna city) and Ramdas Uttam Misal, a resident of Janphal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The police had received a tip-off that Ambhore illegally sold firearms, the officer said.

The seized weapons were worth Rs 1.60 lakh, he said. The police also impounded an SUV.

A case was registered against the four under the Firearms Act and further probe was on, he added..