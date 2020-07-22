Left Menu
Development News Edition

65 per cent decline in Odisha road accident deaths during lockdown

Total 231 road mishaps were reported in April, 2020 against 877 in April last year, he pointed out. During the month of May, 2020, the number of deaths stood at 243, against 494 in May 2019, thereby recording a decline of about 51 per cent.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:29 IST
65 per cent decline in Odisha road accident deaths during lockdown

With a steep fall in the number of road accidents during COVID-19 lockdown, Odisha has registered a sharp decline in deaths due to road mishaps, an official said. The number of such deaths fell by 65 per cent between March 25 and May 31, a senior official at the State Transport Authority (STA) said.

Noting that during the lockdown period, 384 persons died and 722 persons were injured in 836 road accidents, the official said, in the corresponding period of 2019, as many as 1,087 persons had died and 2,175 people were injured in 2,107 road mishaps. In April this year, the number of deaths due to road accidents stood at 118, against 485 in the same period in 2019, registering a decline of about 74 per cent. Total 231 road mishaps were reported in April, 2020 against 877 in April last year, he pointed out.

During the month of May, 2020, the number of deaths stood at 243, against 494 in May 2019, thereby recording a decline of about 51 per cent. Total 551 road accidents were reported in May this year against 953 in the same month last year, the official said. The lockdown also had its impact on motor vehicle revenue collection.

The STA official said that Rs 159.8 crore has been collected in the first quarter from April to June against a collection of Rs 384 crore in April-June 2019. There was about 58 per cent decline in the motor revenue collection in the first quarter, he said.

However, in June it picked up with a collection of Rs 96 crore against Rs 112.7 crore collected in June, 2019, a decrease of 14.8 per cent in real terms. "It is quite encouraging considering the fact that several parts of the state was either in lockdown or shutdown almost throughout the quarter," the official said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU probe into Fiat, Peugeot deal halted as regulators await data

EU antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSAs proposed merger while waiting for the carmakers to provide requested data.This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parti...

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million on Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would get worse before it gets better. With...

2 more ex-Wirecard managers arrested, ex-CEO back in custody

Two more former executives at bankrupt German payment company Wirecard were arrested on Wednesday in the fraud scandal that brought down the one-time tech star and its former CEO was taken back into custody after the case against him was ex...

California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases

Californias confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. Johns Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York.However, New Yorks 72,302 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020