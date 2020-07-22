Raj gives conditional permission to run city buses

Raj gives conditional permission to run city busesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:32 IST
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave conditional permission to operate city buses in the state
According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Rohit Kumar Singh, proper sanitisation of seats and touch points will have to be ensured before and after each journey
Also, bus passengers, drivers and conductors will have to wear face masks and ensure adequate social distancing.
