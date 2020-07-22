Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,227 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi tally to 1,26,323; death toll mounts to 3,719

The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,719 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,26,323. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said after analysing the results of the latest survey for sero-prevalence, the city government has decided to conduct more such exercises every month to formulate better policies for tackling the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:23 IST
1,227 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi tally to 1,26,323; death toll mounts to 3,719
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 1,227 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719, authorities said. On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday. From July 11-19, fresh cases were reported in the range of 1000-2000 daily. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

The active cases tally on Wednesday was 14,594, down from 15,288, the previous day. On June 23, the national capital reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,690 on Tuesday. The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,719 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,26,323.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said after analysing the results of the latest survey for sero-prevalence, the city government has decided to conduct more such exercises every month to formulate better policies for tackling the pandemic. Interacting with reporters, he said the next survey will be done from August 1-5.

Also, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, through video-conferencing to review the facilitation of passengers arriving by Vande Bharat Mission flights and international chartered ones at Delhi and Mumbai airports, the bulletin said. According to the bulletin, 12,133 COVID beds are vacant in hospitals as on Wednesday. The number of people in home isolation stands at 7,966.

Officials said all precautions will have to be taken by people to combat coronavirus, and government will continue with measures as "we can't let our guard down" even though comparatively less cases are being reported than couple of weeks before. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 14,810 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,250, in all adding to 20,060, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 8,71,371. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was 45,861, it said.

On Wednesday, the number of containment zones stood at 693.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-AIG sponsorship will accelerate progress in women's game - R&A

The RA says the extension of insurance firm AIGs title sponsorship of the womens British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the womens game.AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this years tournament...

Gail to commission Kochi-M'lore gas pipeline by early Aug, finally

The much-delayed Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline project of Gail India, which was initially planned to be commissioned way back in 2014, will finally see the light of the day by early next month, according to a Gail official. The 444-km long n...

Suspected COVID-19 patient, pregnant wife 'assaulted' in Bengal; Mamata says fight disease not those infected

A suspected COVID-19 patient, his pregnant wife and their child were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours at Patuli in the southern part of the city, following which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked people to...

Bangladesh's Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as T20 WC is postponed

Bangladeshs pending Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury looking to work around with our schedule after the postponement of the T20 World Cup. According to ES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020