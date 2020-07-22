Mizoram district issues SOP for military and paramilitary forces

The adminstration of Mizoram's Lunglei district has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for military and paramilitary forces in view of spike in Covid-19 cases among forces, an official said Wednesday. This was decided at a meeting the Lunglei deputy commissioner V.Lalsangliana had with officials of Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) Tuesday to discuss the situation arising out of spread of infection among military and paramilitary forces.

While BSF has two offices in Lunglei, the Assam Rifles also has sizeable presence there. Of the 317 total Covid cases in the state, 118 are personnel of military and paramilitary forces and with 107 they constituted 77.53 per cent of the total active cases of 138, the official said.

The meeting was attended by two legislators from Lunglei district- Lawmawma Tochhawng and Dr. K. Pachhunga. The 131 battalion of BSF commandant, KS Nautiyal informed the meeting that about 800 BSF jawans are yet to return to Mizoram in the next two months, of which around 300 jawans will return to Lunglei district, the official said.

Earlier on July 5, Lunglei deputy commissioner had issued an order stating that no BSF or paramilitary personnel from outside will come to the district without prior permission from competent authority and the knowledge of the district administration. The order also directed jawans to undergo mandatory medical screening and be placed under quarantine as per guidelines laid down by the state government.

In view of the rise in positive cases among forces, the Tuesday meeting has framed SOP to be followed by military and paramilitary forces in order to curtail the spread. The SOP said that all the military and paramilitary forces will have to strictly follow guidelines issued by the state home department and health department from time to time.

Concerned commandant or officer-in-charge will keep the district Administration updated on any incoming military and paramilitary personnel and their family members. The SOP said that an incoming personnel will be quarantined at centres other than those identified by the government.

The concerned commandant or officer-in-charge will liaise with chief medical officer for taking samples. The SOP also said that detailed particulars of quarantined personnel have to be submitted to the district administration in a prescribed format for close monitoring by medics.

All returning personnel should register themselves on mCOVID-19 and Aarogya Setu mobile applications and they should strictly follow health and safety protocol. Quarantined personnel will be discharged from a facility after a 14-day period provided he test negative for the virus.

Personnel should avoid close contact with people with co-morbidity and movement in public places or civilian areas.