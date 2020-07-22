Left Menu
COVID-19 case count in Surat district crosses 11,000 mark

Katargam added 22 new cases, taking the count of the cases to 2,119, which is the highest across zones, the municipal corporation said. The civic body has so far surveyed over 10 lakh people. A total of 6,063 patients have been discharged in the city so far, the civic body added.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 count in Gujarat's Surat district crossed the 11,000-mark and reached 11,128 on Wednesday with addition of 256 new cases, the highest in the state in a day, officials said. At 19, Surat also reported the highest number of fatalities, taking the cumulative count to 503, they said.

While 201 new cases were reported in the city, 55 cases came to light from rural areas. The number of recovered cases in Surat district also increased by 160 to 7,136, according to official data.

Rander zone in Surat city remained the worst affected reporting 38 new cases while Athwa added 30 new cases. Katargam added 22 new cases, taking the count of the cases to 2,119, which is the highest across zones, the municipal corporation said.

The civic body has so far surveyed over 10 lakh people. A total of 14,542 patients remain quarantined. A total of 6,063 patients have been discharged in the city so far, the civic body added.

