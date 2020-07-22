One held, 1 kg and 875 grams smack seized in Haryana

Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested one accused for his alleged involvement in a narcotics case in which police seized 1 kg and 875 grams smack worth Rs 1.75 crores from his possession in Jind district. The accused was identified as Mohammad Safi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. The crackdown was made by a CIA team following a secret input.

"During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that smack was brought from Uttar Pradesh and was to be supplied in Jind and adjoining areas," said police. "After receipt of secret information, the police team immediately reached near Pindara overbridge. Already, a person was standing there carrying a bag and getting a phone call somewhere. After seeing the police, he tried to flee but was nabbed," police added.

When the accused was frisked, police recovered 1 kg 875 grams of smack from the bag, and a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered. He was then produced before the court which sent him on four-day remand for through interrogation. Further probe into the case is underway. (ANI)