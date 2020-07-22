FIR registered against man for giving wife triple talaq

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a man here for allegedly giving the wife triple talaq and also sexually assaulting her. The FIR was registered against the man, a resident of Bandra, at Nirmal Nagar police station on Tuesday, an official said.

His wife told the police in her complaint that he had become porn addict since 2006, and used to sexually assault her. When she said she would go to the police, he allegedly told her that he had shot her obscene pictures and videos and would post them on social media if she complained to anyone.

On June 15, he said `talaq' three times to divorce her, the woman alleged. The triple talaq has been now banned by a law of Parliament.

The police registered FIR against the man under IPC sections 376 (Rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) as well as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway, the official added.