Left Menu
Development News Edition

India and US need to think bigger while addressing trade issues: S Jaishankar

India and the US need to think "bigger" while attempting to resolve the pending trade issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, while delving into various key facets of the fast expanding ties between the two countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST
India and US need to think bigger while addressing trade issues: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI

India and the US need to think "bigger" while attempting to resolve the pending trade issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, while delving into various key facets of the fast expanding ties between the two countries. In an interactive session at an annual summit of the US-India Business Council, Jaishankar pitched for deeper collaboration between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology.

On the trade issue, he said: "I understand the centrality of the economic relations....These are bread and butter issues. These are really what make countries deal with each other. But I think, between India and the US, while we work through trade issues, we need to think bigger." India and the US have been engaged in talks to iron out differences over a set of tariff related issues. "My sense is that it is in our mutual interest. We need to resolve these pending problems and move onto something bigger. I think there is a lot of interest here in doing that," he said.

Mentioning about the strength of the Indo-US ties, he said there will be issues on which "our convergence will be more, somewhere it will be less. I think the quest in the last 20 years, and I see that continuing into the future, is really to find more common ground." Talking about changing geopolitics, he said the US really will require to learn to work with a more multipolar world with a more plurilateral arrangement and will require to go beyond the alliances with which it has really grown up over the last two generations. The external affairs minister said there is a much "bigger connect" between the two countries beyond trade, which he identified as "knowledge innovation connect" "I think beyond the exchange of goods and creating a better investment climate for each other, this ability to work together in the world of innovation and technology, I think, that is really what will set our relationship apart," said the minister.

Explaining about the importance of innovation and technology, he said it is vital that both the countries have a very strong convergence on the "big picture". "When we see the world, the landscape looks similar to us, aspirations look more shared. I think definitely in all of these, values do matter. Because at the end of the day, when you work on technology, on innovation and knowledge, trust and confidence are very very important factors," he added.

On the overall ties, the external affairs minister said both countries have the ability today to shape the world by working together. "We are working on maritime security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, how to respond in the case of coronavirus pandemic, even on issues like climate change, the knowledge economy," he said.

Speaking at the session, Senator Mark Warner talked about the need to form a core coalition called "Alliance of the Willing" to confront China's dominance on use of technology including 5G. On pressing trade issues, Jaishankar said it will be fair to accommodate "legitimate concerns of emerging economies, emerging companies and emerging technologies".

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

First cargo express to start from South Central Railway

The first Cargo Express of Indian Railways will run between here and New Delhi from August 5 and also carry non-bulk commodities, providing low- tariff and quicker transport mode for agriculture producers and traders among others, the South...

Man dies of head injuries in Andhra's Guntur, kin allege police beating lead to death

A native of Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district named Kiran Kumar who was allegedly beaten up by Chirala Police on Sunday, died at a hospital in Guntur this morning. The kin of Kiran Kumar has alleged that the police beat him up badly for not w...

Kakrapar Atomic Plant-3 achieves criticality

Indigenously developed Unit-3 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Project KAPP-3 in Gujarats Surat district achieved its criticality, or its normal operating condition, for the first time on Wednesday, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India said. KAPP...

Trump to expand 'Operation Legend' crime initiative to Albuquerque - official

President Donald Trumps administration will announce on Wednesday an expansion of its Operation Legend program to include Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence, an administration official said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020