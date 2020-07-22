Two girls drown in flooded river in north Bihar

Two girls drowned here on Wednesday after being swept away by strong currents of a river in spate, a senior official said. The incident took place along the Bagmati river at Kevatsa village in Gaighat block of the district, Sub Divisional Officer (East), Muzaffarpur, Kundan Kumar said.

He said the deceased - Khushboo Kumari and Karishma Kumari, both aged nine years - were playing close to the swollen river along their school when they slipped into deep waters. Their bodies were recovered after efforts by the villagers that lasted for several hours, he said.

Ex-gratia amounts of Rs 4 lakh have been paid to the next of the kin of each deceased in accordance with the state governments policy, he added..