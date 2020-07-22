Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action if any monetary transaction found in plasma donation process: Delhi govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. If there is any report of corruption regarding plasma donation then the government will take serious action against the people associated with such corruption".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:26 IST
Strict action if any monetary transaction found in plasma donation process: Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. He said this in response to a query from a reporter on such alleged irregularities.

"Plasma donation to benefit COVID patients is a benevolent act. And, strict action will be taken if anyone tries to buy or sell plasma," he said. A first-of-its-kind 'plasma bank' in the country was recently set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) in south Delhi.

Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital also recently started a plasma bank. Later, in a statement issued by the Delhi government, Jain was quoted as saying, "Delhi government is very serious about plasma therapy. If there is any report of corruption regarding plasma donation then the government will take serious action against the people associated with such corruption". Earlier this month, hospitals in Delhi were ordered to appoint a nodal officer for requisition, coordination, and issuance of plasma from the 'plasma bank' recently set up at ILBS.

The July 8 order also said, plasma would be issued on a first come, first served basis subject to availability, with the understanding that there would be "no commercial usage" and it would be made available to the patient "free of cost".

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM clarifies state's COVID-19 discharge policy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday clarified that the states discharge policy regarding COVID-19 patients is different from the existing policies at the national level and in other states. During a press conference, the Chi...

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat said at least eight c...

Div Commissioner Kashmir chairs meeting of NHIDCL, reviews project details

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole on Wednesday chaired a meeting of NHIDCL, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to review the process of alignment and project details of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels including their approach ro...

Bruins F Pastrnak in danger of missing Aug. 2 restart

Co-NHL goals leader David Pastrnak might not be available when the Boston Bruins return to the ice on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins could also be without forward Ondrej Kase as the state of Massachusetts regulations for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020