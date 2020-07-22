Left Menu
One of two Amethi women who self-immolated died in Lucknow

Of the two women who had tried to self immolate in Lucknow's high-security zone on July 17 evening, one died after being hospitalised, said hospital authorities on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:41 IST
One of two Amethi women who self-immolated died in Lucknow
Dr Ashotosh, medical superintendent of Civil hospital speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Of the two women who had tried to self immolate in Lucknow's high-security zone on July 17 evening, one died after being hospitalised, said hospital authorities on Wednesday. The deceased woman was identified as Shabina, a resident of Amethi district. According to hospital authorities, Shabina's daughter is still receiving the treatment.

"Gudia (25), Shabina (50) were hospitalised by police in our hospital after they tried to self immolate on July 17 evening. Shabina was Gudia's mother and had sustained 90 per cent burns on her body leading to her critical condition. She died on July 21 at 11:45 pm. We have sent the body in the mortuary," Dr Ashotosh, medical superintendent of Civil hospital told ANI. "Her daughter is fine, now. She sustained 30 per cent burns on her body. We are treating her and she wants to go back to her home in Amethi," he added.

Amethi police had on July 19 suspended four cops, including a Station House Officer (SHO). "There was a dispute between the women and a person over the flow of the drainage system. Both sides had filed FIRs. Necessary action has been taken. We had no input about the self-immolation attempt, not even from LIU. Four policemen including SHO have been suspended. The inquiry has been initiated," Amethi SP Khyati Garg had said while speaking to reporters on July 19.

Two women had tried to self immolate in Lucknow's high-security zone on July 17 evening. The area houses state Assembly and Lok Bhawan. Later, they were admitted to a hospital with burns. (ANI)

