JeM terror module busted, 3 associates arrested in J-K's Budgam

A terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) busted and arrested three associates in Budgam on Wednesday. According to the Budgam police, Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 29 Bn CRPF arrested three terror associates from Chadoora area during patrolling at the checkpoint.

The police have recovered incriminating material including 40 rounds of AK 47, two detonators and three JeM matrix sheets. "This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of banned organisation JEM," said police in a press release.

An FIR under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in Chadoora Police Station and investigation is underway. (ANI)