Himachal CM's COVID-19 test comes out negative; deputy secretary tests positive

Earlier in the day, after the deputy secretary tested positive for the virus, Thakur told media, "As per the coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself." He had then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover here.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:05 IST
Himachal CM's COVID-19 test comes out negative; deputy secretary tests positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, a senior official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said Thakur's sample was taken for testing after a deputy secretary in his office was found positive for the virus.

Thakur's test result came out negative around 9 pm, Dhiman said, adding the chief minister's wife and two other family members have also tested negative for the virus. Earlier in the day, after the deputy secretary tested positive for the virus, Thakur told media, "As per the coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself." He had then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover here.

Dhiman told PTI that 63 samples were taken for testing, including the CM, his staff, and security personnel posted at his residence, and of officials and other staff posted at his office at the state secretariat. While the results of the CM and his family members were received Wednesday night, the rest would be available in the morning, Dhiman said.

The senior official said all contacts of the deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office who tested positive have been asked to quarantine themselves at home. Dhiman said the CM Office was fully disinfected and it will resume on Thursday.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the state, 61 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the number of positive cases in the state to 1,726. The fresh cases include 23 from Shimla district, followed by 10 from Solan, seven each from Sirmaur and Una, six from Kangra, four from Chamba, three from Mandi and one from Hamirpur.

Also, 28 COVID-19 patients -- Shimla (seven), Kangra (six), Solan (five), Chamba (four), Hamirpur (three), Una (three) -- recovered on Wednesday and the number of active cases now stands at 593. As many as 1,105 patients have recovered while 11 died due to the virus.

Fifteen patients have migrated out of the state.

