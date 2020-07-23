Six killed as car collides with truck in Rajasthan
Six people were killed when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district Wednesday evening, police said. The accident occurred on the Nagaur-Ladnu highway, they added. Five of the deceased are in the age group of 30-35 years and one is an elderly man, police said. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, they said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:12 IST
Six people were killed when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district Wednesday evening, police said. The accident occurred on the Nagaur-Ladnu highway, they added.
Five of the deceased are in the age group of 30-35 years and one is an elderly man, police said. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, they said.