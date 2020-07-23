Maharashtra reports highest-ever spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its highest-ever spike in COVID-19 cases with 10,576 cases, taking the state tally to 3,37,607. There are 1,36,980 active cases in the state while 5,552 patients were discharged, taking the number of discharges to 1,87,769.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 rose to 12,556 after 280 deaths were reported due to the infection. The state also reported 302 deaths due to other causes.

As per the bulletin, Mumbai is the worst hit from the infection in the state with 1,04,678 cases and 5,875 deaths. Meanwhile, Pune has a total of 63,351 cases and 1,514 fatalities. With 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 11,92,915, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the ministry said. (ANI)