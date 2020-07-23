Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brahmaputra river flows above danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall

The Brahmaputra River has been flowing above the danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall in the state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:25 IST
Brahmaputra river flows above danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall
Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Brahmaputra River has been flowing above the danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall in the state. Jitu Moni Das, an official at Central Water Commission said, "Water is flowing 8cm above danger level. The water level is rising by 2cm per hour."

Meanwhile, the increase in water level in Kopili River has caused flooding in certain areas of Assam's Nagaon district, thus disrupting the normal life. Amid the raging floods in Assam, river Kopili at Kampur in the Nagaon district continued to flow in a severe situation, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

"River Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam continues to flow in severe situation as on 22.7.2020," CWC Official Flood Forecast tweeted today. "87 deaths and 53,99,017 people affected across 30 districts due to floods," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Judge declines to order release of detained migrant families

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to order the release of roughly 300 migrant parents and children held in US family detention centers despite what he called immigration authorities shortcomings in controlling the coronavirus. Lawyers f...

Court challenge ahead for Trump's district drawing order

Civil rights groups on Wednesday gave notice in court of their intent to squelch an effort by President Donald Trump to bar people in the US illegally from being included in the head count as congressional districts are redrawn. Civil right...

NIA arrests accused in case of seizure of Rs 6 lakhs, incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday said it has arrested accused Sunil Manjhi, resident of Giridih, Jharkhand in a case of seizure of Rs 6 Lakhs and incriminating material from CPI Maoist cadre Manoj Kumar in 2018 while he wa...

EXPLAINER-What Democrats and Republicans want in the next coronavirus relief package

Republicans and Democrats in Congress aim to pass a fourth coronavirus aid package before the end of the month, but they will have to overcome significant differences. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a 3.4 trillion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020