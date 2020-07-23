Brahmaputra river flows above danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall

The Brahmaputra River has been flowing above the danger level in Guwahati due to incessant rainfall in the state. Jitu Moni Das, an official at Central Water Commission said, "Water is flowing 8cm above danger level. The water level is rising by 2cm per hour."

Meanwhile, the increase in water level in Kopili River has caused flooding in certain areas of Assam's Nagaon district, thus disrupting the normal life. Amid the raging floods in Assam, river Kopili at Kampur in the Nagaon district continued to flow in a severe situation, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

"River Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam continues to flow in severe situation as on 22.7.2020," CWC Official Flood Forecast tweeted today. "87 deaths and 53,99,017 people affected across 30 districts due to floods," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)