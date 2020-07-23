Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim reports biggest single-day Covid spike with 108 cases

Sikkim on Wednesday witnessed the largest single-day Covid-19 spike with 108 new positive cases, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 326.

ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:28 IST
Sikkim reports biggest single-day Covid spike with 108 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim on Wednesday witnessed the largest single-day Covid-19 spike with 108 new positive cases, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 326. "In the largest single-day spike in the state, 108 new cases were reported today. The total number of active cases in the State has reached 326," Government of Sikkim Information and Public Relations Department tweeted.

As many as 19 cases were reported from Rangpo, 33 from Chanatar, 46 from Mamring, 1 from Rongli, 3 from Singtam, 5 from ITBP Lingdum and 1 from Timburbong West Sikkim, it added. With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India's Covid-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday.The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472, India has registered highest ever recoveries in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients to 63.13 per cent, it added.The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Judge declines to order release of detained migrant families

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to order the release of roughly 300 migrant parents and children held in US family detention centers despite what he called immigration authorities shortcomings in controlling the coronavirus. Lawyers f...

Court challenge ahead for Trump's district drawing order

Civil rights groups on Wednesday gave notice in court of their intent to squelch an effort by President Donald Trump to bar people in the US illegally from being included in the head count as congressional districts are redrawn. Civil right...

NIA arrests accused in case of seizure of Rs 6 lakhs, incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday said it has arrested accused Sunil Manjhi, resident of Giridih, Jharkhand in a case of seizure of Rs 6 Lakhs and incriminating material from CPI Maoist cadre Manoj Kumar in 2018 while he wa...

EXPLAINER-What Democrats and Republicans want in the next coronavirus relief package

Republicans and Democrats in Congress aim to pass a fourth coronavirus aid package before the end of the month, but they will have to overcome significant differences. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a 3.4 trillion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020