SC refuses to entertain plea against home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik, which was allowed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:34 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik, which was allowed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. "We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said while refusing to entertain the petition.
The petitioner, Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, had knocked the doors of the apex court, against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik. The Excise Department of the Maharashtra government had in May this year allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
