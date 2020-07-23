Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time decided for Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony is 'inauspicious': Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati

As preparations are underway for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, revered seer Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati on Thursday said that the time fixed for the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony is an 'inauspicious moment'.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:51 IST
Time decided for Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony is 'inauspicious': Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati
Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati speaks to ANI on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As preparations are underway for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, revered seer Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati on Thursday said that the time fixed for the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony is an 'inauspicious moment'. "We are Ram devotees, we will be happy if anyone builds the temple of Ram, but for that- appropriate date and auspicious time should be chosen. There should not be politics in this. Due to politics, the issues of Hindus get knocked down. The temple was being built with the public's money, their opinion should be sought as well," he said while speaking to ANI.

The height of Ayodhya's grand Ram temple would be 161-feet, an increase by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple. Notably, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5. A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of Piduguralla in Andhra oppose COVID Care hospital in residential area

The people of Piduguralla in Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district gathered outside the Palnadu Hospital in opposition to its appointment as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. Prabhakar Rao, Circle Inspector, Piduguralla told ANI that a huge number o...

Optimise Media launches Video Commerce for Publishers, Powered by Flickstree

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Performance marketing is one of the highest-earning methods for websites and app owners for more than a decade. A pioneer in the Affiliate Marketing Industry and recognized around the world as one of the...

Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash. Coins are still plentiful. In A...

GST e-invoicing for businesses with Rs 500-cr turnover from Oct 1

The government will notify a new GST e-invoice scheme under which businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore and above will generate all invoices on a centralised government portal starting October 1, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020