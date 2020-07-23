Residents of Piduguralla in Andhra oppose COVID Care hospital in residential area
ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:32 IST
The people of Piduguralla in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district gathered outside the Palnadu Hospital in opposition to its appointment as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. Prabhakar Rao, Circle Inspector, Piduguralla told ANI that a huge number of people gathered outside the hospital on Wednesday evening saying they would not allow a COVID Care hospital to be set up in the residential area.
"We have dispersed the group as it is not safe in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," he added. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 64,713 cases of COVID-19, including 31,763 active cases and 32,127 recoveries.
So far, 823 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)
