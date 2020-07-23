MP: Journalist dies after being shot over old rivalry
Sunil Tiwari's family members rushed him to Jhansi Medical College in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said. The victim had an old rivalry with the accused over dominance in the village, which may have led to the attack, he said.PTI | Niwari | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:10 IST
A 35-year-old journalist working for a Gwalior-based daily died after a group of persons allegedly shot him and attacked him with sticks over an old rivalry in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Putri Khera village in Sendri police station limits on Wednesday evening.
The victim, Sunil Tiwari, and his brother were heading towards the village on a motorcycle when seven persons, including three identified as Awdhesh Tiwari, Narendra Tiwari, and Anil Tiwari, intercepted the duo, sub-divisional officer of police Balram Singh Parihar said. The accused allegedly attacked the victim with sticks and shot him, he said.
The journalist's brother somehow managed to escape from the spot to reach the village to get help, while the attackers fled leaving the victim grievously injured, he said. Sunil Tiwari's family members rushed him to Jhansi Medical College in neighboring Uttar Pradesh where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.
The victim had an old rivalry with the accused over dominance in the village, which may have led to the attack, he said. A murder case has been registered against seven accused, all of whom are currently absconding, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.
