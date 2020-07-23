Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya to spend Rs 75 crore to improve infrastructure of health centres

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday that the government will invest Rs 75 crore to strengthen the infrastructure of 186 public health centres, amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:21 IST
Meghalaya to spend Rs 75 crore to improve infrastructure of health centres

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday that the government will invest Rs 75 crore to strengthen the infrastructure of 186 public health centres, amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. The government will start renovating the public and community health centres at the earliest, he said.

"We have decided to invest roughly about Rs 75 crore in PHCs and CHCs to improve their infrastructure, including power and water supplies, last mile connectivity and quarters of the staffers and doctors," Sangma said. There are some primary health centres which have not been renovated for the past 25 years, he said, adding that the government is focusing on improving infrastructure of these facilities in rural areas and will invest more for the purpose.

The health department has been asked to come out with a detailed estimate for renovation of the centres across the state, he said. "I am hopeful that we should be able to start the first phase of the entire process of renovation of the PHCs and CHCs in the next 30 days, and I am confident that we will be able to complete this work within this financial year," the chief minister said.

The government will focus on strengthening the health sub-centres and the existing civil hospitals in the second phase of the programme, Sangma said. The COVID-19 tally in Meghalaya on Thursday rose to 534 with 19 people, including 13 BSF personnel, testing positive for the disease.

Health Services director Aman War said, "There are 452 active COVID-19 in the state, while 78 people have recovered from the disease and four died of it." PTI JOP BDC BDC.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NCOP approves 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill tabled by Mboweni

The National Council of Provinces NCOP approved the 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill during its plenary sitting on Wednesday.The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June, as part of the 2020 Supplementary Budget, m...

South African institute reports discrepancy in deaths

The South African Medical Research Council is reporting a huge discrepancy between the countrys confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess deaths from natural causes. The new report shows more than 17,000 excess deaths from May 6 to...

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of fine

A Delhi court Thursday allowed 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of varying fines, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending the Tablighi Jamaat...

To curb false registration and litigation, don't want online registration of properties: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it does not want online registration of properties to be made available in order to curb false registrations and obviate unnecessary litigation in the society relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020