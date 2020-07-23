Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two naxals killed by colleagues in C'garh village

Angry about their refusal to carry out the order, the ultras thrashed the duo and slit their throats, Pallava said, adding that some villagers were also beaten up when they tried to intervene. Security forces have sent the bodies for post-mortem, while three villagers have been hospitalised, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:16 IST
Two naxals killed by colleagues in C'garh village

Two naxals were allegedly killed by their colleagues after they refused to carry out an order to destroy a road built in their village in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Thursday. Three villagers were also injured in the incident after they were thrashed by ultras for trying to save the two cadres, an official said.

The incident took place at Potali village under Aranpur police station limits late on Wednesday night, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told PTI. "The deceased have been identified as Bajrang Vetti and Tido Mandavi, who were militia commander and militia member of Maoists respectively," he said.

Naxals are angry about the construction of a road from Aranpur to Potali, considered as a Maoist stronghold, he said. As per preliminary information, two naxal commanders called a meeting of villagers in Potali and questioned why they had not destroyed the road despite being instructed to do so in the past, he said.

"Subsequently, they asked Vetti and Mandavi, who were natives of Potali, to destroy the road, to which the duo refused citing that the road had helped villagers get access to several facilities such as ambulances," he said. Angry about their refusal to carry out the order, the ultras thrashed the duo and slit their throats, Pallava said, adding that some villagers were also beaten up when they tried to intervene.

Security forces have sent the bodies for post-mortem, while three villagers have been hospitalised, he said. Security forces have launched a search in the area to trace the ultras, the official added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician's inbox

Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter t...

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot....

Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the partys organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next years assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources sai...

China cites 'malicious slander' as Houston consulate closes

China said, malicious slander is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained on Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms. Foreign ministry spokespers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020