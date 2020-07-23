On August 5, end of pandemic will begin: MP pro-tem Speaker

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma believes that the start of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will also mark the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic. The bhumi poojan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the temple is slated for August 5.

"At present, the entire world including India is facing the crisis of coronavirus and to protect ourselves from it we are following social distancing norms and also evoking our gods," he said during a visit to Gwalior. "For those believing in the Sanatan (Hindu) culture and for protecting humanity, Ram Temple should be built. Even the Supreme Court has ruled (in favour of the temple)," he said.

"Lord Ram was born for the welfare of humans and end of demons. Similarly, when on August 5 the construction of Ram Temple begins, the end of pandemic too will start," he said. Sharma visited Gwalior on Wednesday to condole the demise of the younger brother of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Asked about his statement on Thursday, Sharma told PTI, "It is not like that. I stated that at present we are fighting an invisible disease and in such a situation we can rely only on God. "We don't have a medicine for it. Therefore, God always fulfills our wishes," he said.

"Now there is a need for the construction of his (God's) house, so that will also happen now and with that we can also get rid of disasters and crises like coronavirus," he said..